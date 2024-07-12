Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $101.61 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 8.37% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $101,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

