Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,375 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,401,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,545,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

