Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. 3,170,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,328. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

