Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $161,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $164.30. 1,799,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $165.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

