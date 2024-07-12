Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 6.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $61,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,016,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.