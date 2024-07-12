Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 2.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $383,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. 1,014,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

