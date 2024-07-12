Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,088 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $63,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Shares of PH traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $537.90. The company had a trading volume of 799,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

