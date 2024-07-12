Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $26,337,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,798,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,459,000 after acquiring an additional 238,370 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.81. 1,269,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.