Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 64,154 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,441,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

