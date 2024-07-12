Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 196,818 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 991,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $49,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 23,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,318. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.