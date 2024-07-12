Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.06. 615,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,392,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,233.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 109,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

