Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in June

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 223.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entain Stock Up 1.1 %

Entain stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 125,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,368. Entain has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

