Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.91. 2,704,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,404,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -242.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

