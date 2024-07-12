Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez Sells 8,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 417,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,235. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.55. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.