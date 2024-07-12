enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

enCore Energy Price Performance

CVE EU opened at C$6.04 on Monday. enCore Energy has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$6.91.

