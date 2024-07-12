Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $113.00 at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

EHC stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,786,000 after buying an additional 175,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

