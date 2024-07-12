Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. 22,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 79,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.