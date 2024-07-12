Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 671,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $758.49. The stock had a trading volume of 898,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $736.92 and its 200 day moving average is $745.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.60.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

