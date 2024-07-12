Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

COP stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,846. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

