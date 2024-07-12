Empirical Finance LLC Has $956,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after buying an additional 129,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,421,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. 2,971,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,761. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

