Empirical Finance LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after buying an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after buying an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,726,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after buying an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.06. 787,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,366. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

