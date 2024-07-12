Empirical Finance LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. 2,117,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

