Empirical Finance LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $6,336,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,197. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

