Empirical Finance LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. 2,666,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,414. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.61.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.