Empirical Finance LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,519,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,507,863. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.92. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a PE ratio of 271.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

