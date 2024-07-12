Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.50. The stock had a trading volume of 938,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

