Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after buying an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $153.74. 3,935,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,188. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

