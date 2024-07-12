Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $169.63. 755,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

