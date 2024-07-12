Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.31. 5,106,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,328,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

