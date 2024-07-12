Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,363. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

