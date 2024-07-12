Empirical Finance LLC Buys 618 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.