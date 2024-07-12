Empirical Finance LLC Buys 436 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,563,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,772,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.43. 3,097,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.63.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

