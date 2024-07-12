Empirical Finance LLC Buys 362 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.65. 1,132,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.