Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

WMB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,002. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

