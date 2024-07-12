Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 159,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.70. 9,144,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $274.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

