Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $147.92. 2,306,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

