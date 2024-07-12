Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.02. 1,281,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

