Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 308 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

MKC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $90.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.