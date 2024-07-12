Elementis’ (ELM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC raised Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ELM stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 151.40 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 345,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,034. The stock has a market cap of £891.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,785.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.16. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 100.60 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.09 ($2.06).

In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($672,473.42). Also, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($63,583.96). 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

