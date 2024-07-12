Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Up 0.6%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

