electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at electroCore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 38,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $247,587.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,702.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in electroCore stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of electroCore as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Trading Up 3.2 %

ECOR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 18,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,978. electroCore has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. Analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Featured Stories

