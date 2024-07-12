electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in electroCore stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of electroCore as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ECOR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 18,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,978. electroCore has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. Analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.
