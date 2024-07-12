eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

