E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
E2open Parent Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. 39,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ETWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
E2open Parent Company Profile
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E2open Parent
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.