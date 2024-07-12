e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $3,090,278.10 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30.

On Thursday, April 18th, Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40.

NYSE ELF opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.19. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,668.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

