Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 162.9% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynatronics
Dynatronics Price Performance
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
