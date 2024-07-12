Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,246,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $41,988,000. Joho Capital LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $23,137,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.62, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

