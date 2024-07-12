Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 181.3% in June

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 129,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

