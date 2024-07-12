Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.21

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $890.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

