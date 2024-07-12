Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of O-I Glass as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $27,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in O-I Glass by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 600,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 580,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,176. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Barclays decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.