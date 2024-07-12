Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.52 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.